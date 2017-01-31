94.1 KMPS $1,000 Keyword Contest!

When you hear the $1000 Cash Keywords, TEXT* them to:

80787

 

Get ready…New Country @ 94.1 KMPS & Beth West Western Wear are teaming up to get YOU in for your share of $10,000 daily!

Every weekday from Monday, April 3rd thru Friday, May 5th in this nationwide contest.

 

WHEN TO LISTEN

Leave your dial set on New Country @ 94.1 KMPS and listen at :15 after the hour, from 6:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., to get the keywords you’ll need to pad YOUR bank account with a quick $1000 bucks! Every hour is a new contest and you may enter each keyword once.

You can even stream free online with our Radio.com player.

HOW TO ENTER

When you hear a $1000 Cash cue,  TEXT* the keywords we announced to:

 80787

You’ll have until the end of the contest hour to text in, giving you until 4pm every weekday between 4/3 & 5/5 to win!

 A winner will be chosen at random after EACH contest hour, from all eligible entrants in this multi-market contest – Powered by our friends at Beth West Western Wear in Snohomish!If you’re the lucky winner, expect a phone call from us. If you can verify that you are you and all that good stuff, you’ll be pocketing YOUR well deserved $1,000 bucks. And it all happens 10 times a day! Pretty awesome right?

*Remember, no texting & driving! Message and data rates apply. You may receive up to two (2) bounce back messages per entry submitted. Don’t have texting, or even a cell phone? No worries CLICK HERE to enter the code word online or… if you’re curious or confused, view the official Contest Rules HERE

 

