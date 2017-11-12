Carrie Underwood Hospitalized After A Fall

By Kat on KMPS
Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Carrie Underwood is home recovering after she fell on the steps outside of her home and suffered “multiple injuries” — including a broken wrist.

She also was treated for cuts and abrasions at the hospital on Friday before being released, according her rep’s statement to People.

Her husband Mike Fisher traveled back to Nashville overnight to be with her.

Underwood was set to perform at Sunday night’s Country Rising benefit show, but is unable to due to her injury.

Jason Aldean, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Keith Urban are also on the lineup for the event benefitting hurricane recovery & Las Vegas relief efforts.

Underwood later addressed the injury on Twitter, thanking fans for their support.

