YOUR Donation to Kenny Chesney’s “Love for Love City” Is Helping Save Animals

For every pair of tickets you won to Kenny Chesney’s “Trip Around the Sun Tour”, we made a $100 donation in your name to Kenny’s Love for Love City Foundation. Kenny is using these donations to help rebuild the US Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma destroyed everything in it’s wake. We are getting the first news of how your donations are helping!

Many beloved pets were left to fend for themselves. Recently, Kenny Chesney’s Love for Love City fund was able to transport the last ones to safety. One hundred dogs and cats were airlifted from the Animal Care Center in St. John to

no-kill shelters in Jacksonville, Florida and the surrounding areas. It’s a cause that’s

close to Kenny’s heart.

“If you’ve ever loved a dog or cat,” he says, “the idea of these poor animals who can’t find their people… who are struggling to find food… some of whom need medicine… It breaks your heart. To me, if we can’t find their owners, we can find

them love. That’s what Love for Love City is all about.”

With no power and limited access to food and water, many pet owners were forced to leave their animals behind. But Love for Love City was able to evacuate some dogs and cats along with their caretakers.

Kenny Chesney first went to the Virgin Islands two decades ago, falling so in love with the climate and the people he eventually found himself living as a local. He created the Love for Love City fund as a centralized charity to help the area recover from Hurricane Irma.