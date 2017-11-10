Veteran’s Day Deals, Meals and More

Several restaurants and businesses are saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel this week by offering freebies and special discounts on or ahead of Veterans Day to show their appreciation for all those who have sacrificed for their country.

Veterans can enjoy free meals, drinks, treats and even a haircut and car wash. For some deals, you don’t have to wait until Saturday.

Proof of service such as a military ID is typically required and a few businesses will allow dressing in uniform as a form of identification.

See the FULL LIST from KING 5:

Denny’s: From 5 a.m. to noon Friday, active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating locations.

IHOP: Get a free stack of Red, White and Blue pancakes or a patriotic pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at participating locations. The deal varies by location.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: Free meal from a special menu Saturday at any of the nearly 1,800 locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries.

Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal one-topping pizza to veterans, active duty personnel and eligible dependents with military ID, proof of service and promo code 5500. The chain also has daily military discounts.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Veterans get a free sandwich, savory side and a Big Yellow Cup from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Hooters: Free meal from special menu.

Olive Garden: Free meal from a select menu.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic beverage.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert.

Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless fries.

Great Clips: Veterans and active duty get a free haircut on Veterans Day or pick up a free haircut card to use through Dec. 31. Also non-veterans who get a haircut Saturday get a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

Sports Clips: Through its Help A Hero campaign, participating stores offer free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military identification. Stores also are collecting money for scholarships.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 25% off entire purchase Nov. 9-12 in-store only.

Dollar General: 11% discount in-store and online with promo code VET17 on Saturday.

Home Depot: 10% discount.

Jo-Ann Fabric: 10% discount for military service members and their families year round.

Lowe’s: 10% discount.

Michaels: 15% discount for military families every day.

Rack Room Shoes: 10% military discount on Veterans Day as well as every Tuesday.

Target: Through Saturday, 10% discount on in-store and online purchases for veterans, active military, spouses and dependent children. To get this discount, register at http://www.target.com.

Toys R Us: 15% off in-store purchases through Saturday.

Walgreens: 20% off eligible regular-price items Saturday for all veterans, military and their families with Balance Rewards card and proof of military service.