Miranda Lambert and Anderson East Weigh In On Garth Brooks Lip-Syncing

Anderson East didn’t hide how he REALLY felt about Garth Brooks admitting to lip-syncing at the 2017 CMA Awards.

Brooks explained his decision to lip-sync during his performance of “Ask Me How I Know”, saying his voice wasn’t there after 10 shows in 12 days.

“We’ve got four days [where] we’re doing two shows a day,” said Brooks. “We decided to lip-sync it because my voice just isn’t going anywhere and we wanted to represent country music the best we can.”

Despite that explanation, fans, including Anderson East, quickly took to Twitter according to Taste of Country.

“This truly offends me,” East said on social media. “I was told country music is three chords and the truth.”

I keep a lot of my opinions to myself and respect anyone making music but as a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night… this truly offends me. I was told country music is three chords and the truth. https://t.co/jucvh4xmpy — Anderson East (@Andersoneast) November 10, 2017

Miranda Lambert, who also performed at the CMAs and sang live, later commented on her boyfriend’s Instagram post saying “High Five on this babe. If you can’t sing then don’t. It’s better to be honest than to pretend. I think it’s bull ****. My favorite performances in the show were live live. The truth.”

No other artist has been accused of lip-syncing on Wednesday night’s show, but this isn’t the first time it’s received backlash.

In 2014 Rascal Flatts admitted to lip-syncing at the ACM Awards.

Lambert’s opinion on lip-syncing seems to have evolved over the years. In 2013 Beyonce lip-synced the National Anthem prior during President Barack Obama’s inauguration. “I don’t think it matters,” the country star told Yahoo at the time. “It’s Beyonce. She can do whatever the hell she wants!”