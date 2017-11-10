KMPS Class Of 2017 Alum Luke Combs Is Coming Back To Seattle Next Spring

(Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)

He stole the show at the New Country @ 941 Class of 2017  and we can’t wait for April 19th, when Luke Combs returns to the NW, w/ special guest Ashlee McBride, to take the stage at Showbox Sodo. Tickets for this all ages show are $30 and go onsale HERE Friday Nov. 17th,  but you can get yours first by playing “What’s In..” w/ Seth & Kat all next week!

Just want to buy tickets? Make sure your signed up for the KMPS promotions email so you’ll get our presale code next week that will let you get your tickets on Thursday!

