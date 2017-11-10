KMPS Class Of 2017 Alum Luke Combs Is Coming Back To Seattle Next Spring

He stole the show at the New Country @ 941 Class of 2017 and we can’t wait for April 19th, when Luke Combs returns to the NW, w/ special guest Ashlee McBride, to take the stage at Showbox Sodo. Tickets for this all ages show are $30 and go onsale HERE Friday Nov. 17th, but you can get yours first by playing “What’s In..” w/ Seth & Kat all next week!

Pumped to announce the 2018 spring Don't Tempt Me with a Good Time Tour. 25 cities all over the US and Canada. For pre-sale tickets, join my fan club at https://t.co/RzSYEvromx before Nov. 11 / 11am EST and receive registration info for Ticketmaster Verified Fan! pic.twitter.com/mLurROBvP4 — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) November 10, 2017

Just want to buy tickets? Make sure your signed up for the KMPS promotions email so you’ll get our presale code next week that will let you get your tickets on Thursday!