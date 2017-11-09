When Carrie Underwood Cries, We Cry Too!

The tributes, the fringe, the real country music, the CMA’s went back to their roots last night. The most powerful, moving performance of the night came from our Country Queen, Carrie Underwood. She took the stage in an exquisite white gown positioned in the center of the stadium, and she performed a flawless version of “Softly & Tenderly”.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room as Carrie Underwood broke down during the song as the CMA’s showed photos and names of the Vegas victims. We were on the couch sobbing too. Thank you for helping us heal just a little more Carrie! You truly are an angel walking this earth.