Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-November 9th

1.

Garth Brooks was named Entertainer of the Year for the second consecutive year–and sixth time overall–at the 51st CMA Awards on Wednesday. It was also a big night for Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert. While Stapleton took home the trophies for Album of the Year (From A Room Vol. 1) and Male Vocalist of the Year, Lambert was named Female Vocalist of the Year. Taylor Swift, who wasn’t in attendance, also won Song of the Year for penning Little Big Town’s “Better Man” and Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” was named Single of the Year.

51st CMA Awards Winners:

Entertainer of the Year: Garth Brooks

Single of the Year: “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban

Song of the Year: “Better Man,” written by Taylor Swift and performed by Little Big Town

New Artist of the Year: Jon Pardi

Album of the Year: “From a Room, Volume One” by Chris Stapleton

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group of the Year: Little Big Town

Musician of the Year: Mac McAnally

Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Music Video of the Year: “It Ain’t My Fault” by Brothers Osborne

Musical Event of the Year: “Funny How Time Slips Away,” Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

2.

Starbucks is spreading some holiday cheer this week, with a “buy one, get one free” deal on holiday drinks. The “Give Good” sharing event starts Today and runs every day through Monday, from 2 to 5 p.m. This year’s offerings include Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White and Teavana Joy Brewed Tea. (Read more from Q13)

3.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Nutella secretly changed their recipe and people are NOT happy about it! Nutella now contains 8.7 percent powdered skim milk, instead of the previous 7.5 percent, while the sugar content has risen from 55.9 percent to 56.3 percent, all to give the spread a “lighter” color. This cause foodies to freak out on Twitter. (Read more from Q13)

4.

A clinical psychologist in England says that listening to Christmas music too early in the season is bad for your mental health. Why? Because it’s a reminder of all of the STRESSFUL stuff you have to do to get ready for the holidays. In other words, when you hear “Holly Jolly Christmas”, it reminds you that you have to buy gifts, organize parties, send out cards, get your travel arrangements set, cook, clean, prepare for political discussions with your family members, and everything else. it’s REALLY bad for people who work at stores where they play Christmas music all day for two straight months, because the catchy melodies make it hard for them to focus on anything else and increases anger and anxiety