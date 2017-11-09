Miranda Lambert Brings Classic Country Class to the CMA’s

Miranda Lambert did not shy away from old school country at the CMA’s. She went full tilt boogie classic country, and we were loving every minute of it. She performed “To Love Her” from her “Weight of These Wings” album, a song she co-wrote with friend Ashley Monroe.

Congratulations on your CMA Female Vocalist of the Year award! It is so well deserved. Now excuse us while we press play on this performance… again!

Win your Miranda Lambert tix on the :15’s today and tomorrow before tix go on sale for her “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour with Jon Pardi!