Miranda Lambert Brings Classic Country Class to the CMA’s

By DeAnna Lee
Miranda Lambert (Youtube)

Miranda Lambert did not shy away from old school country at the CMA’s. She went full tilt boogie classic country, and we were loving every minute of it. She performed “To Love Her” from her “Weight of These Wings” album, a song she co-wrote with friend Ashley Monroe.

Congratulations on your CMA Female Vocalist of the Year award! It is so well deserved. Now excuse us while we press play on this performance… again!

