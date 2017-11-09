Luke Bryan Teases Cover of Christmas Classic “O Holy Night”

Luke Bryan is celebrating Christmas a few weeks early with a new teaser for his performance of the Yuletide classic “O Holy Night.”

The clip premiered on his YouTube channel on Wednesday ahead of the single’s release on Friday. Bryan is just the latest in a long line of country artists to cover the Christmas chestnut.

People notes that Martina McBride has done her own version of “O Holy Night,” as has Brett Eldredge, Brett Young and Chris Young.

In 2008, Bryan dropped a different and decidedly more modern Christmas cover, releasing his own version of Chuck Berry’s “Run Run Rudolph.”