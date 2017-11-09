Garth Brooks Admits to Lip-Syncing CMA Performance

Garth Brooks took home top honors at the 51st Country Music Association Awards — despite lighting up Twitter earlier in the evening for lip-synching his performance.

.@GarthBrooks brought heart and soul to the #CMAawards stage in this iconic performance! pic.twitter.com/8QLHxNIt2w — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2017

Backstage, Brooks admitted to the Twitter rumors, that he had in fact lip-sync “Ask Me How I Know” shortly before his big win of the night according to PEOPLE.

“We’re in the middle of 12 shows in 10 days. Not 10 shows in 12 days, 12 shows in 10 days,” he explained.

“We did a game-time call on whether to sing the track or lip-sync, and decided to lip-sync. The voice just isn’t there anymore, and you want to represent country music as best you can.”

After seeing Garth this weekend in Tacoma, we all KNOW he gave 200%, every bit of his heart and soul in every show, so it’s no wonder the man is feeling it! There is no doubt he earned every bit of his title! WE LOVE YOU GARTH!

After the show, Brooks took to Twitter to thank fans for their continued support.