The 51st CMA Awards were held last night (Nov. 8) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The show featured hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood and performances from Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, Kelsea Ballerina, Reba McEntire, Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts and many more.

See winners in bold below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR