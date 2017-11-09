51st CMA Awards Winners

Garth Brooks was named Entertainer of the Year for the second consecutive yea, and 6th time overall, at the 51st CMA Awards on Wednesday.

It was also a big night for Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert. While Stapleton took home the trophies for Album of the Year (From A Room Vol. 1) and Male Vocalist of the Year, Lambert was named Female Vocalist of the Year.

Taylor Swift, who wasn’t in attendance, also won Song of the Year for penning Little Big Town’s “Better Man” and Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” was named Single of the Year.

51st CMA Awards Full Winners List (courtesy of Billboard):

Entertainer of the Year: Garth Brooks

Single of the Year: “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban

Song of the Year: “Better Man,” written by Taylor Swift and performed by Little Big Town

New Artist of the Year: Jon Pardi

Album of the Year: “From a Room, Volume One” by Chris Stapleton

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group of the Year: Little Big Town

Musician of the Year: Mac McAnally

Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Music Video of the Year: “It Ain’t My Fault” by Brothers Osborne

Musical Event of the Year: “Funny How Time Slips Away,” Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson