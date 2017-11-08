Walker Hayes and Wife Expecting Their Seventh Child

By Kat on KMPS
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Walker Hayes is close to having enough kids to field a baseball team!

Hayes told Taste of Country that he and his wife, Lenny, are expecting their seventh child in 2018!

“We’re so excited that we’re pregnant again,” the singer raves. “Just living the dream right now, we’re on cloud nine, me and my family. We got good news in the house.”

Hayes and his wife have three boys and three girls already, and they already have a name picked out for the next baby, officially due in May or June.

 

His kids couldn’t be more excited with the news, either — Hayes says his 11-year-old daughter Leila cried because she was so happy about having a new brother or sister. “My kids are losing their minds excited, it was fun to watch,” he shares. “We’re so fortunate.”

Hayes also has a new album to look forward to. Boom is set for release on Dec. 8.

