Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-November 8th

1.

Twitter says it’s ending its iconic 140-character limit — and giving nearly everyone 280 characters. Users tweeting in Chinese, Japanese and Korean will still have the original limit. That’s because writing in those languages uses fewer characters. The company says 9 percent of tweets written in English hit the 140-character limit. People end up spending more time editing tweets or don’t send them out at all. Twitter hopes that the expanded limit will get more people tweeting more. (Read more from ABC News)

2.

On Monday night in Oregon, a UPS driver heard what he thought were the screams of a person in distress coming from a house on his route, so he called the cops. When Deputy Hayden Sanders showed up to investigate, The Oregonian reports that “the scene was tense.” But that tension was soon lifted when Deputy Sanders realized the screamer wasn’t a person, but a parrot named Diego, who turned out to be just fine.

. @UPS driver heard someone yelling "help" inside house. Deputies responded and found the culprit. Thankfully Diego the Parrot was unharmed pic.twitter.com/e5BVG5B5AO — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) November 7, 2017

3.

A Kansas woman is $50,000 richer after buying some lottery tickets to treat herself on a sick day. According to Kansas Lottery, Louisa Dowling of Concordia bought and played four $5 Super Red Hot Crossword instant scratch tickets last Friday after calling out of work. “When I was double checking my ticket, I noticed my mailman was coming to our house, so I stepped out to ask him if he would look at my ticket,” Dowling recalls. “When he agreed it appeared my ticket was worth $50,000, I still had a hard time believing it.” Dowling says some of the money will go toward publishing her romance novel. She also plans to pay off her bills and build a carport at her home. (Read more from UPI)

4.

Sometimes, gift giving can be boring. If you’re someone who appreciates a more unique spin on holiday gift giving, consider this for the ranch dressing lovers in your life: Hidden Valley now has a line of holiday gifts, complete with a ranch dressing keg. The mini ranch keg sells for $50 and holds up to five liters of ranch dressing. It also includes a year’s supply of ranch. Ranch lovers can also consider the ranch fountain as a conversation piece at your holiday party. The holiday ranch fountain consists of four tiers and a holiday-themed skirt for $110. It also includes a year’s supply of ranch.