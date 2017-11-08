Keith Urban Honored for His Charity Work at BMI Country Awards

Keith Urban may be one of country music’s biggest stars, but he’s also one of the industry’s biggest do-gooders with his numerous charitable contributions, including supporting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Grammy Foundation, the Mr. Holland’s Opus Fund, MusiCares and others.

That’s why the 50-year-old was honored in Nashville this week at the BMI Country Awards with the organization’s Champion Award according to The Boot.

“I am far, far from a perfect human being,” Urban said while accepting the philanthropic honor.

“I have been in this town for 25 years, and in that 25 years been to three rehabs. And I have had people who at times stood by me when everybody else should have and did run…I have always wanted to give back.”

Keith continued, “I have people who stood by me because they believed in me, and that gave me the chance to give back. I just love playing music. I love writing songs. I love making records. I’m passionate about it.”

“I don’t know what to say about this, because I just love getting to do it, so if I feel a little lost for words, it’s because I am,” Urban concluded. “I just want to close by saying that I do feel very much, like in that song, like a very lucky guy, very blessed. But above all, I’ve been blessed with the gift of your love.”