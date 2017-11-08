FREE Tickets To See Tim & Faith At KeyArena Next Summer

Wanna get tickets to Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Soul 2 Soul World Tour before they go onsale? Tune in next week (11/13-11/17), so New Country @ 94.1 can get you into their show on July 13th at KeyArena for FREE!

Listen at :15 after every hour, from 6:15am to 6:15pm, to win your tickets just by texting the keywords you’ll hear to 54994.

soul FREE Tickets To See Tim & Faith At KeyArena Next Summer

Make sure to also sign up for the KMPS email newsletter, so just in case you don’t win, you can still get your tickets before they are available to the public with our special presale!

Message and data rates may apply.Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.
