Chris Lane’s New Music Video for ‘Take Back Home Girl’ with Tori Kelly

On the heels of his breakout in 2016, Chris Lane has released the new video for “Take Back Home Girl,” a collaboration with Grammy-nominated pop star Tori Kelly.

The single is the first taste of Lane’s as-yet-unnamed second album, the follow-up to last year’s Girl Problems.

Inspiration for the music video came from Lane’s own memories growing up in his hometown of North Carolina according to People.

“Shooting the music video took me back to some really happy memories of playing high school football,” he says. “In the song, the second verse is about taking your girl or your man out to a high school football game and doing the kinds of things that you would when you go back to your hometown and have them meet your family.”

“This song is really about finding that special someone that you want to meet your parents because you don’t just take anybody back home,” Lane says of the tune. “Hopefully we captured that in a great way.”

“She can literally sing anything — she’s amazing,” Lane says of Kelly, who makes her first appearance in the country world on this single.

Those that follow Lane on social media know that he’s a die-hard fan of The Bachelor/Bachelorette. After appearing on Nick Vilall’s season to perform his hit “For Her” during a one-on-one date, Lane’s new single seems a little too perfect to be performed during one of the hometown dates for the upcoming season. “If The Bachelor wants me back on to sing this song, I’d be up for it!” Lane jokes.

Maybe Chris Lane could end up being the Bachelor, the main man of the show. I’d happily apply!