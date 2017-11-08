941ClassOf Luke Combs Returns to Jimmy Kimmel LIVE Tonight!

We were already huge fans before we got to see Luke Combs live a few weeks ago at our New Country Class of 2017 show. But when he hit that stage and started singing, we knew exactly why Luke Combs is nominated for New Artist of the Year at the CMA’s and why he’s landed a multi-week number one single “When It Rains It Pours”.

The CMA New Artist of the Year nominee will also sing that two-week #1, “When It Rains It Pours,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the CMA Awards TONIGHT. You can catch his performance starting at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

After his second #1 hit spends multiple weeks at the top of the charts, Luke Combs is extending his Don’t Tempt Me with a Good Time Tour.

The North Carolina native will headline two shows at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on February 2 and 3, with newcomer Ashley McBryde opening the dates.