#941ClassOf Luke Combs Returns to Jimmy Kimmel LIVE Tonight!

By DeAnna Lee
Luke Combs performs at the #941ClassOf 2017 on October 24, 2017. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)

We were already huge fans before we got to see Luke Combs live a few weeks ago at our New Country Class of 2017 show. But when he hit that stage and started singing, we knew exactly why Luke Combs is nominated for New Artist of the Year at the CMA’s and why he’s landed a multi-week number one single “When It Rains It Pours”.

The CMA New Artist of the Year nominee will also sing that two-week #1, “When It Rains It Pours,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the CMA Awards TONIGHT. You can catch his performance starting at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

After his second #1 hit spends multiple weeks at the top of the charts, Luke Combs is extending his Don’t Tempt Me with a Good Time Tour.

screen shot 2017 11 08 at 8 38 18 am #941ClassOf Luke Combs Returns to Jimmy Kimmel LIVE Tonight!

The North Carolina native will headline two shows at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on February 2 and 3, with newcomer Ashley McBryde opening the dates.

