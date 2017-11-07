Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-November 7th

1.

Many iPhone users have found that a glitch is currently preventing them from typing the letter “I” in text messages. The device instead corrects the “I” to a random character like “A”, “#”, “?”, or “!”. The bug also seems to affect typing on apps including Twitter and Instagram. The issue appears to impact iPhone users on its most recent mobile software, iOS 11.1. The new software launched last week and features hundreds of new emojis. Apple says it’s working on a fix that will be released very soon. In the meantime, it suggests that you set your autocorrect of capital “I” to a lowercase “i.” (Read more from Q13)

This is a hilarious iOS 11 bug pic.twitter.com/TXFXbvgaqO — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) November 6, 2017

Fix for letter i glitch on iPhone: 1. Settings → General → Keyboard → Text Replacement → + 2. “I” into “i” RT if this helped you! pic.twitter.com/U8B6c6Tzgr — KC Emo (@KansasCityEmo) November 4, 2017

2.

Less than two years after it went off the air, American Idol has set its return date on ABC for March 11th. Original host Ryan Seacrest broke the news on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday morning and judge Katy Perry confirmed it on Instagram a short time later, via a moody Star Wars-style portrait of a smiling Ryan with the new three-judge panel, which also includes Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Auditions for the reboot have already been taking place around the nation for the past three months at 23 stops. The premiere episode will be a two-hour show beginning at 8 p.m., and Idol will then run for two hours every Sunday. (Read more from US Magazine)

☑ your calendars 🇺🇸 let's find an IDOL❗@AmericanIdol will premiere Sunday, March 11 on ABC. #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/adKVabe5EE — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 6, 2017

3.

Netflix subscribers are the latest targets of a new phishing scam trying to trick users of the streaming service into thinking that accounts are in danger of being suspended. Email recipients receive personalized notices informing them that their billing information needs to be updated and they must “restart their membership.” The bogus email includes a link to a fake Netflix website that asks users to log in and then enter various types of personal information. The website is completely bogus and is just a mechanism for the scammers to steal the victim’s identity and credit card information. Netflix, which has has more than 109 million worldwide subscribers, couldn’t provide details about how many of its users may have received the email. Deadline reported the scam targeted “millions” of subscribers.

4.

Kool-Aid recently launched a contest, giving people until Nov. 11 to tweet at them using #KrashHere and #Contest, explaining why they deserve to have Kool-Aid Man invade their homes — or wherever they’d like (the mall? Spin class? Date night at Olive Garden?!). Delish happily agreed, and they learned that maybe a man in a costume so large it can barely fit on the elevator shouldn’t be an official employee. At least not if you want precision in your recipe videos.

BONUS

If you need to sell a 1996 Honda Accord with more than 140,000 miles on it, you’d figure you don’t have a lot of options. Carrie Hollenbeck, however, had a secret weapon: her fiancé Max Lanman, a Los Angeles-based writer and director who was able to make a slick, hilarious ad that the couple added to her eBay listing while selling her vehicle, nicknamed “Greenie.” Five days after the listing began, bidding had reached $150,000 (the Kelley Blue Book value is only $1,500) and the video had gone viral, with more than 3.8 million views. And then eBay canceled the listing due to “unusual bidding activity,” according to a statement. The car is listed again with bids currently around $2,550.