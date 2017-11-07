Luke Bryan Opens Up About His Family and How He Keeps A Positive Attitude

Luke Bryan invited Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts to visit his home for the ABC special Living Every Day: Luke Bryan, and fans got to see many sides of the country star. His family also opened up about a few personal things that aren’t as apparent to the public.

Luke, who at the age of 19 lost his older brother, then his older sister a decade later, found himself at the receiving end of tragedy once again in 2014 when his sister’s husband died unexpectedly, leaving the star’s nieces and nephews without parents.

Luke and his wife took in the youngest child, Tilden (who is now 15), and raise him alongside their own two sons.

“We never thought twice about it,” Caroline says. “It was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about … We just did it.”

Bryan admitted that keeping his trademark positive attitude has been hard at times, especially after Caroline also unexpectedly experienced family tragedy when her seven-month-old niece passed away recently.

Luke said that his faith, the support of his wife, and the memories of those he lost help him pull through.

“It certainly makes it special when we’re all together and we know that people are smiling down, and they’re with us celebrating these amazing moments,” he says.

Luke also admits to Taste of Country that talking about his late brother and sister brings him comfort and emotional healing to his family, as well as to his fans who have experienced loss.

“At the end of the day talking about it helps you rather than compartmentalizing it than tucking it away. So it’s always better to put you’re emotions out there.”

“I try to encourage my boys to wake up and enjoy each day, seize the moment, enjoy each other,” Bryan tells ToC. “They are gonna be brothers and beat each other up, but at the end of the day, they have to teach how to truly love each other and be on each other’s side.”

