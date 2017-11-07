Garth Brooks Back On Top As Highest Earning Country Artist

After spending over a decade being retired, it sure didn’t take very long for Garth Brooks to take over & stay at the top earning spot in country music.

The newest list of highest paid country stars from Forbes is out and Garth raked in more money at $60 million than any other country singer in 2016.

Most of Garth’s money has come from his massive world tour, but part of it also came from various new projects.

The King of Country’s comeback tour, which began in 2014, is still going strong with 300 dates and counting.

Part of the reason Brooks earns so much: he often plays multiple arena shows in a single day–occasionally for multiple days in a row–something none of his peers on this list routinely do.

Following close behind Brooks are big earners Kenny Chesney, ($42.5 million), Luke Bryan ($42 million) and Dolly Parton ($37 million).