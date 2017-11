We see these kinds of tricks on social media in photos, but Brett Eldredge is proving that he and Edgar really do spend an incredible amount of time together. Edgar is one smart puppy, so color us impressed! Make sure to watch until the end.

Warming up backstage singing “The Reason” with the band and Edgar. Be as patient as he is and watch til the end! pic.twitter.com/WAYfbTwUOa — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) November 7, 2017