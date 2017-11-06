Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-November 6th

1.

At least 26 people are dead and 30 injured after a gunman opened fire during a Sunday service at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, making it the deadliest shooting in the state’s history, and the second deadliest mass hooting in modern U.S. history in 35 days. Authorities say that a man dressed in all black and tactical gear entered the small church at 11:20 a.m. and opened fire. The 26-year-old suspect was found dead inside his vehicle after it veered off the road while being pursued by police. Twenty-three people died inside the church, two people were killed outside and one person died from their injuries after being transported from the scene. The victims ranged in age from 5 to 72. Additionally, dozens were injured in the attack and officials have cautioned that the death toll could rise. (Read more from CNN)

2.

Before taking the stage for 5 shows in Tacoma this weekend, country music legend Garth Brooks hosted a sports workshop with Brian Hunter of the Seattle Mariners. Eighty at-risk kids spent time at Stadium High School in Tacoma, hitting and fielding balls. “Coach” Brooks says the kids inspire his music. “I’ve never had a hardship in my life, anything like these kids. These kids are my heroes because they’ve got a lot of work to do even before they show up for school. And at this age, that’s crazy,” Brooks said. Brooks hosts a pro camp at every one of his tour stops. (Read more from KING 5)

3.

Tom Hanks took a break from his appearance at the Texas Book Festival in Austin over the weekend to help a couple get engaged. Hello reports that the Oscar-winning actor, who was promoting his book Uncommon Type, announced that he was bored of being asked questions and would rather ask one instead. “Here’s Ryan [McFarling]’s question and it’s for Nikki Young,” he continued. “Nikki, will you marry me?” The crowd cheered as McFarling stood up from his seat in the front row and got down on his knee. Naturally, Young said yes. Hanks then ushered the couple onstage to congratulate them. “We can all agree this is one lucky man!” Hanks noted.

4.

A gourmet ice cream company from Portland called Salt & Straw just released five new Thanksgiving ice cream flavors.

1. Sweet potato casserole with maple pecans.

2. Apple cranberry stuffing.

3. Salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey, including bits of turkey skin mixed in.

4. Spiced goat cheese and pumpkin pie.

5. Buttered mashed potatoes and gravy.

And if those sound good to you, or at least intriguing to you, you can get all five pints delivered for $65.