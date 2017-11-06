Miranda Lambert Tries Her Hand at Canning for Fall

Miranda Lambert is a veteran when it comes to country music. She’s the most nominated artist at this year’s CMA Awards. But when it comes to canning, Miranda calls herself a rookie.

So Miranda Lambert tried her hand at canning pickles and peppers, and all we want to do is take a bite! She calls her creation “Fire Kisses”. YUM!

Miranda posts: Happy Sunday from Flyin’ Pistols Ranch. My first try at becoming a canner! This is my sweet + hot batch of pickles and peppers called “Fire Kisses”. #RookieJar #Flyin’PicklesRanch #CANyoubelieveit #farmlife #pickled #hopetheyaregood”

