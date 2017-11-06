Miranda Lambert Announces Tacoma Stop On ‘Livin’ Like Hippies Tour’

Miranda Lambert announced a 2018 tour that will find her visiting 23 U.S. cities in 2018 , one of those cities being TACOMA!

Tickets for the Tacoma Dome show go on sale Friday, 11/10/17.

The Livin’ Like Hippies tour kicks off on January 18 before wrapping up in March.

Livin’ Like Hippies is named after lyrics featured in the song “Highway Vagabond,” which appears on her double album, The Weight Of These Wings according to Sounds Like Nashville.

Jon Pardi will open the entire 23-city tour and Brent Cobb, Turnpike Troubadours, Lucie Silvas, The Steel Woods, Sunny Sweeney, Ashley McBryde and Charlie Worsham will perform on select dates.

Livin’ Like Hippies Tour Dates

1/18/2018 -Greenville, SC with Bon Secours Arena Jon Pardi and Brent Cobb

1/19/2018 -Orlando, FL with Amway Center Jon Pardi and Brent Cobb

1/20/2018 -Atlanta, GA with Infinite Energy Center Jon Pardi and Brent Cobb

2/1/2018 -Tacoma, WA with Jon Pardi and Turnpike Troubadours

2/2/2018 -Spokane, WA with Jon Pardi and Turnpike Troubadours

2/3/2018 -Eugene, OR with Matthew Knight Arena Jon Pardi and Turnpike Troubadours

2/8/2018 -Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center with Jon Pardi and Lucie Silvas

2/9/2018 -Fresno, CA Save Mart Center with Jon Pardi and Lucie Silvas

2/10/2018 -Los Angeles, CA The Forum with Jon Pardi and Lucie Silvas

2/15/2018 -San Diego, CA Viejas Arena with Jon Pardi and Lucie Silvas

2/17/2018 -Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena with Jon Pardi and Lucie Silvas

3/1/2018 -Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena with Jon Pardi and The Steel Woods

3/2/2018 -Lexington, KY Rupp Arena with Jon Pardi and The Steel Woods

3/3/2018 -Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center with Jon Pardi and The Steel Woods

3/8/2018 -Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center with Jon Pardi and Sunny Sweeney

3/9/2018 -Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena with Jon Pardi and Sunny Sweeney

3/10/2018 -Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena with Jon Pardi and Sunny Sweeney

3/15/2018 -Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena with Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde

3/16/2018 -St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center with Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde

3/17/2018 -Kansas City, MO Sprint Center with Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde

3/22/2018 -Newark, NJ Prudential Center with Jon Pardi and Charlie Worsham

3/23/2018 -State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center with Jon Pardi and Charlie Worsham

3/24/2018 -Winston Salem, NC Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum with Jon Pardi and Charlie Worsham