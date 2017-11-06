Luke Bryan Opens Up About His Family and Career In New TV Special

Luke Bryan will open the doors of his Nashville farm to host Robin Roberts to discuss family, music and his new job as judge on ‘American Idol’ during a TV special.

While the country star has been blessed with success over the years, he’s also had his fair share of tragedy.

“Well, you keep going and you try to, try to be as positive as you can, and you try to appreciate every day. You’ll never get back to 100 percent. You’ll always be working to get back to 75 percent.” Luke told ABC News.

Along with the love and support of his wife, Luke Bryan said his faith helps him “appreciate every day.”

Next month, the duo will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary and they both share the same mentality that no matter how big their success, family always comes first.

Fans will be able to get rare and exclusive access to the real Luke Bryan during the special, Living Every Day: Luke Bryan, which airs tonight (11/6) at 10PM PT on KOMO 4.