Garth Brooks Teams Up With Mariners For Kids Camp in Tacoma

As if 5 shows in 3 days in front of thousands of fans wasn’t enough for Garth Brooks to tackle in one weekend; the country music legend also hosted a sports workshop for at-risk children with Brian Hunter of the Seattle Mariners.

Thanks to the combined efforts of Teammates for Kids, ProCamps, and Brooks, 80 kids spent time at Stadium High School in Tacoma, working on hitting and fielding balls.

Brooks, who is a co-founder for Teammates for Kids, hosts a pro camp at every one of his tour stops.

“Coach” Brooks told KING 5 the kids inspire his music.

“I’ve never had a hardship in my life, anything like these kids. These kids are my heroes because they’ve got a lot of work to do even before they show up for school. And at this age, that’s crazy,” Brooks said.

The foundation has worked with over 4,300 professional athletes to generate funds for children’s charities, focusing on children’s health, education, and inner-city outreach. To date, Teammates has distributed over $100 million in cash, gifts-in-kind, and scholarships, bringing aid to children across North America and more than 60 countries worldwide.