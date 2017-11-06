Blake Shelton Hand Delivers His New Album To One Lucky Fan

This is no ordinary Amazon prime delivery driver!

Blake Shelton celebrated the release of his 11th album, Texoma Shore, by surprising a fan with a very special delivery.

Shelton just released Texoma Shore on Friday (Nov. 3), and he dropped by an Amazon hub in Nashville to pick up a copy that a customer named Scott pre-ordered according to Taste Of Country.

(We have a feeling Scott didn’t knowBlake would be bringing his order IN PERSON!)

While the lucky fan was with a friend at a coffee shop in Nashville, Shelton walked in and announced, “Uh, I’m looking for Scott.”

He went on to joke, “They told me we had sold one copy … I figured I could save a little money by just bringing it down.”

Blake also invited Scott to a show he played in Nashville to launch the new album!