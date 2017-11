It’s the hottest ticket in town and this weekend’s #FreeAt5After is how YOU will be at this years SOLD OUT Apple Cup at Husky Stadium with FREE tickets to see the Dawgs take on the Cougs on Nov. 25th! Just listen to New Country @94.1 KMPS this weekend for the special Apple Cup keywords, starting at 7:15pm on Friday, for the Husky keywords and send them to 54994 to be entered to win!

Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.