Tickets for the Miranda’s show at Tacoma Dome, with special guests Jon Pardi and Turnpike Troubadours, go onsale this Friday, but New Country @ 94.1 going to give you the perfect excuse to skip it when you WIN this week w/ #FreeAt15After. All you need to do to be at the show for FREE is listen at :15 after the hour, from 6:15am -6:15pm, for a Miranda keyword and text it to 54994.

Remember there’s a new keyword every hour, so make your own luck by keeping the dial set to New Country @ 94.1 KMPS!

One (1) entry per Keyword, per person, regardless of method of entry. Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.