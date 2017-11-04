Secrets from Backstage with Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

When you reach the summit of the Country Music Mountain, you go home and have dreams about it all night! 💤 Then you write it down, so you don’t forget anything.

Last night I had the privilege of escorting two 941 KMPS winners Angel of Snohomish and her mom Tammy from Sultan backstage to meet Garth. They were both just like me a little nervous and really excited!

Garth Brooks came into the room with a half eaten bagel in his hand wearing a blue hoodie and a baseball cap, and Trisha Yearwood had on jeans with tennis shoes and said,”sorry, we’re not dressed up yet”. Garth said, “and I haven’t had dinner”.

Trisha Yearwood approached me first to give me a hug and all I could muster as she got close to me was “Oh my God”. She giggled and squeezed me tight. So much for being a radio personality and using my words. 😂

Then Garth Brooks called all of us by our names and took time to hug each of us. Trisha sat on a stool, and Garth kneeled on one knee beside her and continued to tear at the bagel and eat it.

Our listeners were a little star struck and not sure what to say, “so I mentioned the snow”, and Garth & Trisha knew that it was warm here this past week. Garth then said, “I’m just ready to get out there and get LOUD”!

They spoke about how Garth loves to build bridges, and how they fancy themselves as “builders” since they work with Habitat for Humanity. Their next project is building Garth a day bed where he can take naps, because they work so much and never take vacations. They had taken a vacation a while back to Hawaii. On the porch of the house where they stayed was this amazing day bed, and they want to try and recreate it. Garth “never slows down”…”he’s always gotta be moving”. “Yeah, I gotta do stuff”, Garth said.

I asked Trisha if the house where she films her Food Network show is real. She said, “yes! That’s my house. Well, I owned it before I met Garth, and he owned a house in Nashville too. So now it’s Garth’s house too by marriage”. That’s when Garth nodded and said, “yup, by marriage”. 😂 These two! Trisha said they are filming their new season right now, and it’s “Momma’s Shoebox Recipes”. Trisha found a shoe box of her mother’s recipes, and that’s how they came up with the idea for the show. Trisha also mentioned that when they film at her house, there are over 30 crew members there. It’s a little strange to live there and wake up to so many people in her house. Wow, I always thought that house was for show. Trisha said everything in the house is hers too. She uses all her own dishes, cookware, jars, etc. So cool!

Trisha complimented my Tito’s Handmade Vodka cowboy boots, and Garth said, “yes, Tito’s is her favorite”. Trisha said, “I love Tito’s, because it’s gluten free”. Did YOU hear that Tito?! 😍👏

One of the listeners from Portland mentioned that it was her mom’s birthday tomorrow, and they are coming back to the show with 10 family members to celebrate. So when we took photos (we were instructed to not take any video, Snapchats, etc.), Garth took that listeners phone and handed it to his record rep and said, “put this on video and wait for my cue please”. Garth then asked the two listeners to stand together with the video rolling and start singing “Happy Birthday” to her mom. That’s when both Garth and Trisha stepped into the video with them and finished the song. WOW!!! No other presents necessary! You can’t top that! 🤗👏👏👏

Trisha and I spoke a little more about her show. I asked about her sister, and Trisha said she’s beginning to get more comfortable being on camera. And this season her sister said, “I’m ready to do whatever you throw at me”. Her sister is very shy. I told Trisha I love seeing them together, and my favorite is when they share stories about their mom.

Garth asked me if I’d ever seen his live show. I said, “no I haven’t, and I feel like I just hit the summit of the Country Music Mountain”. Both Garth & Trisha giggled. Yaay, I’m using my words now!

Just before we left Garth and Trisha handed each of us a “Swag Bag”. I was so excited that I didn’t get to open it until the next morning.

I’m in shock! It’s hard to find words to describe the way they make you feel when you are around them. Well, it’s the same way they make you feel when they’re on stage… like you’re family.

That’s when it was time to go. I will never forget this experience and opportunity to chat with two of my favorite human beings. Thanks Garth & Trisha for everything you do and they way you do it! You impact so many people’s lives in such a positive way! We need more of that every day! 👏💞