When it comes to country music, Garth Brooks is pretty much the top of the mountain! He’s humble, genuine, and the only people he loves more than his fans is his family. Basically, Garth lives right! So when he makes quotes we pay attention. The lyrics of his songs are full of life’s wisdom too. Here are the our Top 5 all time favorite Garth Brooks quotes, lyrics, and songs!

#5

Garth Brooks 2007 “We Shall Be Free” Video/Just released! from Big Chief Studio on Vimeo.

#4

#3

#2

#1