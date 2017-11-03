Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-November 3rd

1.

Clint Dempsey scored 2 goals to secure the Seattle Sounders win against the Whitecaps 2-0 last night to advance to the MLS Western Conference finals. The defending MLS Cup champion Sounders will face Houston or Portland in the conference finals. Dempsey now has 14 goals overall this season, coming back from an irregular heartbeat that kept him a spectator for Seattle’s championship run a season ago. Dempsey was also suspended for the first-leg against Vancouver after picking up a red card in the regular season finale against Colorado. (Read more from KING 5)

2.

On Thursday night around 7 p.m. ET, the unthinkable happened: The Tweeter-in-Chief disappeared from his beloved platform. President Trump’s verified Twitter account briefly went offline. Anyone who navigated to his feed was given a generic blue landing page that read, “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”And in a stunning plot twist, the world later learned it wasn’t a glitch — but the work of a Twitter employee on his or her last day at work. Many Twitter users hailed the employee as a hero, comparing his or her actions to Jennifer Aniston’s quitting scene in Office Space or “Scarface” walking out of his fast-food job in Half Baked. (Read more from Washington Post)

3.

Oprah has released her annual list of favorite things. This year’s edition includes 102 items–and if you want them all, it will cost you roughly $14,000. Some of the stuff is pretty standard (books, a TV, etc.), but others are a little ridiculous unless you have an Oprah-sized budget. Here are some of the silliest items that made the media mogul’s cut (check out the full list HERE):

Four fancy chocolate bars for $50. Are your Hershey bars made with pure olive oil? No? You’ll need these, then.

A $69 chicken pie. Because why get them 2 for $5 in the grocery store freezer aisle? Go big or go home.

A $45 “Gratitude” jar. This jar – which includes cards on which you write what you’re grateful for – is the fancy, not-free version of giving your loved ones a recycled sauce jar and a stack of Post-It notes.

A beautiful luxury home for birds you don’t own. These very beautiful little bird houses cost between $91 and $201

Five pounds of blueberries. Just a big box of blueberries! Flash frozen! From Maine! Under $50!

4.

A Colorado couple has introduced a new deodorant made with whiskey. Erica and Jason Feucht launched a Kickstarter this week for their all-natural, booze-based underarm deodorant called Pit Liquor. The product comes in three varieties: Whiskey Lavender, Whiskey Vanilla, and Whiskey Black Pepper. The makers say the alcohol kills the bacteria in smelly armpits. Although it’s made with real whiskey, the brand promises you won’t smell like you’ve been at the bar all day. And, no, you can’t drink it and you can’t get drunk from it, the company said. The company said it’s similar to hand sanitizer when you smell it initially, but then it goes away.The couple is hoping to raise $12,000 by Nov. 22. In just a few days, they have raised more than $8,200. “Single Shot” 1-ounce bottles of sprayable Pit Liquor are available for a pledge of $7 with an estimated February delivery date. (Read more from Q13)