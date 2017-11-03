Jake Owen’s Dog Did NOT Enjoy His Halloween Costume

People love Halloween. Pets, not so much, a fact that Jake Owen seems to have learned the hard way this year.

On Halloween, the singer dressed as a teddy bear. Unfortunately, he decided to surprise the newest member of his family, German Shepherd Axel, who didn’t seem to care for the costume and decided to attack the scary beast.

Jake took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off his costume and explain what happened.

“Five minutes before this pic was taken Axel, my German Shepherd literally attacked me. Guess I shouldn’t have snuck up on him.”

Probably a good idea not to do that again.

Jake, his daughter Pearl, and their bulldog Merle, welcomed Axel into the family earlier this year.

My boys are hungry

A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on

