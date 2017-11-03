Great Seats and Tickets STILL Available For Garth Brooks

If you’re worried because you thought you were going to miss out on one of the biggest concert events in almost 20 years, FEAR NOT!

For the first time in two decades, Garth Brooks,the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history, is back in Seattle-Tacoma and there are STILL great seats and tickets are available for ALL 5 SHOWS!

Brooks and special guest, Trisha Yearwood, will play at the Tacoma Dome from Friday, Nov. 3 – Sunday, Nov. 5.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster for $61.65 each plus taxes and fees (total of $74.98).

Get all the info you need to know before heading to the show HERE.