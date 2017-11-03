Great Seats and Tickets STILL Available For Garth Brooks

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Concert, Event, garth brooks, Seattle, Tacoma Dome, Trisha Yearwood
(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

If you’re worried because you thought you were going to miss out on one of the biggest concert events in almost 20 years, FEAR NOT!

For the first time in two decades, Garth Brooks,the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history, is back in Seattle-Tacoma and there are STILL great seats and tickets are available for ALL 5 SHOWS!

Brooks and special guest, Trisha Yearwood, will play at the Tacoma Dome from Friday, Nov. 3 – Sunday, Nov. 5.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster for $61.65 each plus taxes and fees (total of $74.98).

Get all the info you need to know before heading to the show HERE.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live