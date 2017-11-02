WATCH: Granger Smith Calls Fans And Then Surprises One Lucky Fan At Work

Did you buy Granger Smith’s new album, and not long after get a call from a weird number?

Well let’s hope you answered because the country star is personally calling the first 15,000 fans who ordered his new album, When The Good Guys Win, before November 3.

I’m calling every single person who buys the album. Looks like I’m gonna be busy for a while! So thankful for y’all! https://t.co/tICT3YHJ8V pic.twitter.com/HpkYrxWacX — MY NEW ALBUM IS OUT! (@GrangerSmith) October 28, 2017

Gotta find the time to make these calls happen…even if it means during the middle of a show! 😂 pic.twitter.com/SPocRiXu20 — MY NEW ALBUM IS OUT! (@GrangerSmith) October 31, 2017

While making his calls, Granger spoke with one woman, Kirsten, who told Smith that she wanted to go to his pop-up shop in Akron, but couldn’t because she had to work.

while she was working at Luckies Barn and Grill in Oregon on Halloween.

So, Smith drove from Akron to surprise her at work, Luckies Barn and Grill in Oregon.

This is not the first time Granger has gone above and beyond for his fan. Last year, he traveled to all 13 original colonies and Washington, DC, in a 36-hour period to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, meet fans and promote his 2016 album Remington according to Forbes.