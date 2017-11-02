Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-November 2nd

1.

MVP George Springer and the Houston Astros win the franchise’s first-ever World Series championship in their 56-year history by defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7. George Springer sparked it all, leading off the game with a double and scoring on Cody Bellinger’s throwing error. At the top of the second inning, he sent a homer to left-center that gave Houston its initial five-run lead. In doing so, Springer became the first player with homers in four straight games in one World Series. The title makes the Astros the fourth team to go from 100 losses to a title within five seasons, joining last year’s Chicago Cubs. (Read more from ESPN)

After winning the World Series, Astros player Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend, Miss Texas USA Daniella Rodriguez. The proposal took place in the middle an interview with FOX Sports, when Correa turned to Rodriguez in the crowd and asked her to marry him. (SPOILER – she said ‘Yes’…but check out that RING! WOW!)

2.

After months of speculation, Disney confirmed that Beyoncé will voice the character of Nala in Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King, opposite Donald Glover’s Simba. James Earl Jones is reprising his role of Mufasa, the character he voiced in the 1994 animated version of the film. The cast is rounded out by Chiwetel Ejiofor as villain Scar, John Oliver as uptight hornbill Zazu, and Billy Eichner and Seth Rogan voicing the comedic duo of Timon and Pumbaa, and Keegan-Michael Key will be playing a hyena named Kamari. The Lion King will hit theaters on July 19, 2019. (Read more from Fortune)

3.

Us Weekly reports that Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino secretly got engaged this summer after the two began dating in early 2017. The 48-year-old Carino, a CAA talent agent, reportedly asked Gaga’s father for permission to pop the question to his 31-year-old pop-star daughter. The couple hasn’t made any wedding plans just yet, as Gaga continues to focus on her health; last month, she canceled the European leg of her Joannetour after she was hospitalized with pain from fibromyalgia. Gaga and Carino began dating soon before her halftime performance at Super Bowl LI in February. Gaga was previously engaged to 35-year-old Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney; they broke up in July 2016 after five years of dating.

4.

Parents, get ready for a pizza to fill all your carb cravings while taking your kids to Chuck E. Cheese’s! In October, the chain rolled out an ombre pizza with slices that resembled candy corn. This fall, they’re continuing the cheesy trend with the release of something they’ve dubbed the Cheetos Mac-Cheesy Pizza, launching in stores nationwide this month. This new, limited-edition pizza is a mix of cheese sauce mixed with elbow macaroni (aka macaroni and cheese), smothered in melted Colby and mozzarella cheeses … all topped with a layer of crunchy Cheetos. (Read more from Today)

We can't stop cheesin' about our newest addition to the menu! Pizza topped with mac & cheese and Cheetos®. https://t.co/MDDYp0smnm pic.twitter.com/TFqhHg7yHs — Chuck E. Cheese's (@ChuckECheeses) November 1, 2017

Meanwhile…During a Wednesday conference call with investors, Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter blamed his chain’s slumping sales on national-anthem protests in the NFL. “The NFL has hurt us,” said Schnatter, whose chain is the league’s official pizza sponsor. “This should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago. The controversy is polarizing the customer, polarizing the country.” Schnatter’s remarks were then subjected to widespread mocking on Twitter. (Read more from ESPN)