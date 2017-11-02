Maren Morris Sends Sweet Birthday Message to Fiancé Ryan Hurd

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Maren Morris has sent a sweet birthday message to her fiancée, Ryan Hurd.

“All of a sudden, every love song was about you. Happy birthday, darling,” Morris shared via social media in celebration of Hurd’s 31st birthday today (Nov. 2).

The pair got engaged back in July, and are busy planning for a spring 2018 weeding.

“We just want it to feel like a party,” Morris told People recently about her impending nuptials. “We don’t want it to feel stuffy or have this long 18-course dinner. We want it to be like us. There’s definitely going to be margaritas and some Motown music and my dog will be there. It’s going to be a complete reflection of both of our styles and tastes and I’m so excited to share it with everybody.”

Check out Maren’s message below.