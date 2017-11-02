Blake Shelton Reveals What Gwen Stefani Won’t Do With Him

Blake Shelton may like to relax on a boat with a fishing line when he’s not on tour, in the studio making music, or working on ‘The Voice’; but you won’t find his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, joining him.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Blake said that Gwen isn’t exactly a fan of fishing…or really hot weather.

“Gwen’s not really into fishing at all. In fact, getting her out on the water, if it’s too hot, she won’t even get out then. So, you’ve got to have the perfect day to get Gwen out there. But when it is the right day, it’s hard to get her off the water. We love to get out there and just float around. We don’t fish, we just hang out together.”

He paused, then added, “It’s a good view when Gwen Stefani is in the boat with you.”

Obviously, fishing isn’t a deal breaker for Blake.

And it seems like she’s open to making a compromise because they’ve taken her sons on fun fishing trips in the past.