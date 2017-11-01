Several Country Stars Set To Perform During 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Cam, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, parade, Sara Evans, Thanksgiving
Michael Loccisano Getty

The 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade announced today that Smokey Robinson, Common, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, and more will take place in this year’s annual event.

While Fallon and the Roots are return performers, also participating in this year’s event are several country stars: Sara Evans, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, and Cam.

Andra Day, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., rapper Flo Rida, boy band 98 Degrees, Wyclef Jean, Miss America Cara Mund, Bebe Rexha, Goo Goo Dolls, the Broadway casts of Anastasia, Dear Evan Hansen and Spongebob Squarepants will also perform according to AP News.

The 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade airs live on November 23 beginning at 9 a.m. ET as a special TODAY broadcast.

