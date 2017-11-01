Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-November 1st

1.

Eight people are dead and nearly a dozen more injured after a pickup truck drove down a bike path near the World Trade Center Memorial in New York City on Tuesday. According to The New York Times and other sources, the truck, which was apparently rented from Home Depot, ran over two people and collided with a Stuyvesant High School bus. ABC News reports that a suspect was taken into custody. A senior law enforcement officer also told CNN that a note was found in the truck and said the attack was done in the name of ISIS. Singer Josh Groban, who was walking his dog near the scene, and several Stuyvesant students reported hearing or seeing multiple gunshots, while one witness told The New York Post that the suspect emerged from his car wielding two guns. “We thought it was a Halloween thing,” one 14-year-old student told The Post. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has since described the tragedy as a “cowardly act of terror.”

2.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night, deadlocking the besto-of-seven series at three wins apiece. George Springer started things off with the 23rd homer of the series in the third inning, giving the Astros a 1-0 lead. That score was Springer’s fourth homer of the series, tying him with Lenny Dykstra for the most ever by a leadoff hitter in a single World Series. The Dodgers rallied in the sixth inning with an Austin Barnes single, a Chase Utley hit-by-pitch, and a run-scoring double from Chris Taylor to tie things up 1-1. Corey Seager also hit a sac fly to chase home Utley with the go-ahead run and Jockey Pederson homered to left against Joe Musgrove in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend the lead to 3-1. Game 7 will be held in Los Angeles tonight; whoever wins will be crowned the World Series champ.

3.

Starbucks unveiled its 2017 holiday cup on Wednesday and this year it comes with a color-it-in-yourself message: “Give Good.” “This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations,” said Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks, in a statement. “We love the idea of everyone making this year’s cup their own.”

“Giving Good can be as small as someone opening the door for you, or recognizing the people that enrich your life — your child’s teacher, a caregiver, a family friend,” added Fremar. “The holidays are a time to celebrate all the good we give to each other and our community.” (Read more from USA Today)

4.

As a parent, you know that sometimes, excessive amounts of sweets are not necessarily a good thing. If you’re concerned about the calories of those fun-size bars adding up, or just tired of your little ghosts and ghouls bouncing off the walls in a sugar rush, check out the organizations below which will gladly accept your unwanted candy — for a good cause! (See more from Today)

1. Treats for Troops

Run by Soldier’s Angels, this program allows you to send sweets to soldiers. Kids can earn buyback prizes, and you can get a tax deductible receipt for your donation.

2. Halloween Candy Buy Back

This group partners with businesses such as dentists offices to get extra candy out of the hands of your little ones in exchange for healthy items such as toothbrushes, hygiene kits and coupons.

3. Operation Gratitude

You may be tired of those treats, but deployed troops and first responders will be touched that you sent them your sweets while they are working hard, far away from home. Last year, they received and distributed a record-breaking 533,891 pounds of candy! Now that’s a lot of mini Snickers!

4. Ronald McDonald House Charities

Call your local chapter to find out rules on bringing your unopened Halloween candy for severely sick children and their families to enjoy. While your kids are out trick-or-treating, these families will appreciate the taste of the holiday being delivered to them while they are in need.