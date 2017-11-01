KMPS PRESALE: The Professional Bull Riders Tacoma Invitational 2018

New Country @ 94.1 has an amazing presale opportunity for you to be at the PBR Tacoma Invitational next spring. It’s your first shot at tickets to see the top 35 bull riders in the world in action at the Tacoma Dome on April 14th & 15th, while saving you up to 25% on you tickets!

Here is what you will need to do to take advantage of this offer:

  1. Click HERE —  Wednesday, Nov. 1st @ 10:00am until Sunday, Nov. 12 @11:59pm
  2. Select a date —  (Presale tickets will be 15% off Saturday, April 14th AND 25% off Sunday, April 15th)
  3. Enter the offer code “RADIO” to unlock the presale
  4. Pick your seats and check out!

Tickets go on sale to the public Nov. 13th, but by then you’ll be all set… with the best seats and a little extra coin in your pocket!

 

