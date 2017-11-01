Everything You Need To Know Before Seeing Garth Brooks At The Tacoma Dome

With each second, minute, hour, day that passes – we get closer to GARTH BROOKS & Trisha Yearwood at the Tacoma Dome! With 5 shows, and thousands of fans traveling to and from the Tacoma Dome, it’s best to prepare your game-plan ahead of time! We have gathered some of the most importation information as you prepare for a Garth fun-filled weekend!

Friday, November 3 – 7:00 pm Doors open at 5:30 pm (arrive early)

Saturday, November 4 – 2:00 pm Doors open at 12:30 pm (arrive early)

Saturday, November 4 – 7:30 pm Doors are expected to open at 6:30 pm*

Sunday, November 5 – 2:00 pm Doors open at 12:30 pm (arrive early)

Sunday, November 5 – 7:30 pm Doors are expected to open at 6:30 pm*

*Due to the nature of double-headers, doors may open later than 6:30 pm for the Saturday and Sunday evening performances.

What: With multiple shows, ticket-holders are advised to check tickets to ensure correct date and time.

Guests for the Friday 7 pm and Saturday and Sunday 2 pm shows are advised to arrive early; there is no opening act and Garth will take the stage on time . A Pre-Show Lounge will be open in the adjoining Exhibition Hall.

TRANSPORTATION: Streets surrounding the Dome will be closed to inbound traffic from approximately 4:45-6:00 pm Saturday and Sunday to allow for parking lots to clear from earlier performances. Ticket holders are strongly advised to use public transit including the Sounder train (Friday and Saturday only), free Tacoma Link light rail from downtown Tacoma, or ride one of the additional ST Express buses from Lakewood. (Get more info on train/bus service HERE)

Due to the limited street access, there will not be a pickup/drop off zone for Uber until roads reopen. Rideshare users are advised to reach out directly to their driver to arrange pickup. The Tacoma Dome partners with Waze app for road closures and up-to-the-minute traffic updates from the Waze community.

AFTER-SHOW: Guests can avoid traffic congestion after the evening performances (only) and enjoy Stacks Food Truck on the plaza and the After-Show Lounge in the Exhibition Hall.

SECURITY: Security measures are in place at the Tacoma Dome, including metal detectors and bag restrictions. Weapons (including pocket knives) are prohibited and all bags are subject to search. Bag size may not exceed 13”x15” and backpacks are not permitted. Fans are advised to bring only what is necessary to expedite entry. Handheld signs will be permitted.z