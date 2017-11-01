Brad Paisley’s Nickname for Carrie Underwood…”Weirdo Vegan”!

By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, weirdo vegan
NASHVILLE - MARCH 04: Carrie Underwood (L) and Brad Paisley (R) announce the nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards on March 04, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tom Burns/Getty Images)
Brad and Carrie's duet is certified gold! (Tom Burns/Getty Images)

Brad Paisley just can’t seem to be nice to Carrie Underwood! The CMA Awards co- hosts and longtime friends often tease each other, and recently it was Underwood who got the brunt of the joke. When visiting Paisley at his home (as the two country artists prepare for their 10th year co-hosting the awards show together), Underwood shared a photo of her lunch,
as provided by Paisley.

And Carrie Underwood agrees! She calls herself a vegetarian, but tries her best to eat vegan most days. However, cheese is hard to resist.

“I’ll have spells where I have no dairy, and I’m good, I’m great, I feel good”, she admits to Buzzfeed. “But it makes me feel bad, too. I don’t know why I do it, but that’s kind of my Kryptonite”.

In the same interview, Underwood says that the hardest part of her diet often is the struggle in resisting the leftovers on her son’ss plate. “I feel like one of my biggest problems is not making myself eat his food he doesn’t eat,” she says. “I hate wasting food. If I’m going to put it on my plate, I’m going to eat it all. I make enough just for us and I don’t ever want to waste it. I’ll eat leftovers for a week because I hate wasting food”.

Albright

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live