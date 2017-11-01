Brad Paisley’s Nickname for Carrie Underwood…”Weirdo Vegan”!

Brad Paisley just can’t seem to be nice to Carrie Underwood! The CMA Awards co- hosts and longtime friends often tease each other, and recently it was Underwood who got the brunt of the joke. When visiting Paisley at his home (as the two country artists prepare for their 10th year co-hosting the awards show together), Underwood shared a photo of her lunch,

as provided by Paisley.

Meeting at @bradpaisley ‘s place for the upcoming #CMAAwards…he had lunch brought in and wanted to make sure I knew which one was mine… 😂 Both words are an accurate description… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 23, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

And Carrie Underwood agrees! She calls herself a vegetarian, but tries her best to eat vegan most days. However, cheese is hard to resist.

“I’ll have spells where I have no dairy, and I’m good, I’m great, I feel good”, she admits to Buzzfeed. “But it makes me feel bad, too. I don’t know why I do it, but that’s kind of my Kryptonite”.

In the same interview, Underwood says that the hardest part of her diet often is the struggle in resisting the leftovers on her son’ss plate. “I feel like one of my biggest problems is not making myself eat his food he doesn’t eat,” she says. “I hate wasting food. If I’m going to put it on my plate, I’m going to eat it all. I make enough just for us and I don’t ever want to waste it. I’ll eat leftovers for a week because I hate wasting food”.

