Blake Shelton Shares Deets of New Tour with Fans & It’s SO Blake!

We can only imagine this is how country stars text with each other!
Blake Shelton announced some of his 2018 tour dates in a very Blake way — have you seen those promo videos on Facebook and Instagram, of a series of texts telling scary stories? Romantic stories? Well Blake took that idea and ran with it…
The tour news unfolds in a conversation with Brett Eldredge, entitled “Country Music Freaks.” We won’t spoil the rest for you — enjoy!
Goin on tour in 2018!! Where are my Country Music Freaks at?? See y’all out there! Pre-sales begin this week, on-sale on 11/10! @bretteldredge @carlypearce @traceadkins 2/15/18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center 2/16/18 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena 2/17/18 – Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center 2/22/18 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena 2/23/18 – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center 2/24/18 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center 3/2/18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center 3/3/18 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center 3/8/18 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena 3/9/18 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/10/18 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum 3/15/18 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena 3/16/18 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena 3/17/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center