WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Serenades Blake Shelton During Hilarious Interview

While promoting his new album Texoma Shore and its Nov. 3 release, Blake Shelton made his way to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (Oct. 30).

This was no typical interview, because the two have become friends over the years and that means trading jokes and insults at each other’s expense frequently.

Shelton noted that he’d caught the “15-minute segment that you did making fun of my damn album cover,” asking Jimmy if maybe instead of mockery he could maybe just help him sell some albums for once.

That sent Fallon into friendly banter about Blake’s album cover, his upcoming 2018 Country Music Freaks Tour, Shelton’s new restaurant and bar, Ole Red, The Voice and more according to Billboard.

And then Jimmy put on a cowboy hat and serenaded Shelton with his take on Blake’s single “I’ll Name the Dogs”.

The duo eventually moved over to a small table to play Caramel Apple Roulette, where what appeared to be 12 caramel apples were actually eight caramel apples with four raw onions disguised amongst them. It was Shelton and Fallon’s job to avoid the onions. First one to bite into two onions, loses the game.

“This is the dumbest thing,” Shelton said before beginning.

“I’m only here because Seth Meyers is booked,” he added. And Blake did end up performing his new song “At The House”.