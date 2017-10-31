‘TODAY’ Cast Dresses Up As Country Music Stars for Halloween

Welcome to the biggest fright of Halloween: Matt Lauer in a Dolly Parton costume!

The cast of TODAY dressed up as country’s biggest stars on this morning’s broadcast, with Lauer joined by Al Roker as Willie Nelson, Carson Daly as Billy Ray Cyrus, Savannah Guthrie as Kenny Rogers, and more.

Guthrie and Lauer even performed a duet of Rogers and Parton’s classic “Islands in the Stream” as Lauer–who on previous Halloweens dressed as J-Lo and Pamela Anderson, among others–declared, “Somehow they convinced me to dress as a woman one more time.”

Meanwhile, several of the country stars who served as real-life inspiration for the show’s Halloween get-ups were in attendance, including Daly’s doppelganger Billy Ray Cyrus and Blake Shelton, who loved Hoda Kotb’s Blake Shelton costume.

Megyn Kelly–who dressed up as Shania Twain and was surprised by the real Shania Twain during the broadcast–declared, “Every shred of my dignity is gone.”