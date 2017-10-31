Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 31st

H a p p y H a l l o w e e n

A bunch of stores and restaurants across the United States and Canada are offering treats (not tricks) in honor of Halloween. Thankfully, USA Today has compiled a list of where you can find some of them [see full list at the link]:

Krispy Kreme: Wear a costume to a participating U.S. or Canada location, and get one free doughnut of your choice. While supplies last at participating locations, you can also get a free glow-in-the-dark bucket when you purchase a 24-count of doughnut holes for $5.99 (or purchase the bucket for $3.99).

Redbox: Text "RETURN" to 727272 to get a code for a free one-day DVD rental or $1.50 off a Blu-ray or video game rental. The code expires November 4.

Bass Pro Shops: The mega outdoor store has its annual Great Pumpkin Celebration with free kids' activities and photos; trick-or-treating starts at 5 p.m. and the costume parade kicks off at 6 p.m.

Chuck E. Cheese's: Participating locations will be giving away free slices of Candy Corn Pizza every hour, on the hour, from 4 to 8 p.m. (while supplies last).

IHOP: From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at participating restaurants, children 12 and younger get a free Scary Face Pancake, which is a plain pancake they can decorate with strawberries, whipped cream, mini Oreo cookies and candy corn.

Chipotle: From 3 p.m. to close, go to any Chipotle in costume and you'll get a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos for $3.

From 3 p.m. to close, go to any Chipotle in costume and you’ll get a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos for $3. Sonic: Corn dogs are 50 cents each all-day Tuesday at participating locations. You’re welcome.

A new survey of popular Halloween candy pitted different varieties against each other to see what people will be looking for most while trick-or-treating tonight. Over 8,000 different people voted on about 269,000 randomly generated match-ups in the poll by FiveThirtyEight.com. The original Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup landed firmly at number one on the list. In the runner-up spot is Reese’s Miniatures. Twix, Kit Kat bars and Snickers round out the top five. Reese’s Pieces and Reese’s Stuffed With Pieces were at numbers six and eight respectively. In fact, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and their various spinoffs took a whopping four out of the top 10 spots. Nearly 94% of Americans plan to buy candy this year, which translates to about 600 million pounds of treats to be handed out across the country tonight.

Netflix’s hit series House of Cards will end with its upcoming sixth season. The series began production on its now-final season only a few weeks ago. “Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey,” a joint statement from both companies released Monday read. “In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.” The announcement comes after Rent and Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him when he was just 14 — and Spacey came out as gay in response.

Jimmy Kimmel was supposed to take this week off work for his newborn son’s heart surgery, but instead the Jimmy Kimmel Live host will just be home with a cold. The AP reports that Billy Kimmel’s scheduled operation this week was postponed as a precaution because his dad, mom and older sister are all under the weather. Meanwhile, Dave Grohl, Shaquille O’Neal, Channing Tatum, and Jennifer Lawrence are filling in as planned during Kimmel’s absence. Billy was born in April with a heart defect, which required an immediate operation and a second one after six months. (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)