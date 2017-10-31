Oklahoma Friends Dress As Mini Jason Aldean and Mini Luke Bryan For Halloween

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Halloween, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan

This is how you WIN at Halloween!

These two little boys from Oklahoma — buddies named Cash and Kash (how awesome is that?) — have completely won over the internet with their spot-on Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan costumes.

The boys have included incredible details down to the facial stubble, miniature guitars with custom straps, matching tats (which real-life pals Aldean and Bryan actually do share), earrings and a wallet chain for mini Jason, and mini Luke sports a signature baseball cap.

Kash’s mom posted the shot on Facebook on Oct. 26, as the boys were testing out their outfits before Halloween night according to Taste Of Country.  The picture was shared more than 168k times as of Halloween day.

Can’t wait to see what “full size” Luke and Jason have to say about their mini-me fans!

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live